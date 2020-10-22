The Briefcase: WFB officials appointed to ACS president terms

Wake Forest
The American College of Surgeons said Wednesday it will have surgeons from Wake Forest Baptist Health serve as its back-to-back presidents.
It is the first time in the organization’s 107-year history that surgeons from the same institution have been elected in consecutive years. The ACS is the largest organization of surgeons in the world, with more than 82,000 members.
Dr. J. Wayne Meredith, chairman of surgery, chief of clinical chairs, and trauma, thoracic and critical care surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist, was installed in October as the association’s 101st president.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Atrium Health Enterprise, and a practicing vascular surgeon, was elected as president-elect. Her term will begin in October 2021.
Forsyth property sells for $2.68M
A Greensboro residential real-estate group has paid $2.68 million for a 9.36-acre lot at or near Welden Park apartments in Kernersville, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is Welden Park Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Proximity Associates LLC.
The seller is WPA Land Investors LLC, also of Greensboro.
LGI Homes buys another W-S property
An affiliate of Dallas residential real-estate developer LGI Homes has paid $1.65 million for an 11.4-acre portion of a 40-acre property at 4074 Meredith Woods Court in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is LGI Homes-NC LLC of The Woodlands, Texas. The purchased property involves lots 93 to 101 and 121 to 155 within The Enclave at Meredith Woods.
The sellers are Ramey Properties LLC of Bethania and Hubbard Realty Inc. of Winston-Salem.
The purchase comes nearly a year to the date from when the same LGI Homes affiliate paid $1.13 million in October 2019 to buy a 62.14-acre site off Meredith Woods Court. The seller in that transaction also was Ramey and Hubbard.
LGI Homes lists on its website the Meredith Woods neighborhood near U.S. 52 south of Business 40. LGI also has the McKnight Mill residential development in Greensboro.
Caterpillar sets presidents' retirement
Caterpillar Inc. said Tuesday that two group presidents will retire on Dec. 31, including the leader of the Energy & Transportation division that had a manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem.
Billy Ainsworth is the retiring president for Energy & Transportation, while Ramin Younessi is for Construction Industries division.
Energy & Transportation includes its Progress Rail subsidiary that has about 160 employees locally. Ainsworth joined Caterpillar as a vice president in 2006 when the corporation acquired his company, Progress Rail Services.
Joseph Creed has been named as group president for Energy & Transportation, while Tony Fassino has been for Construction Industries. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1.
Creed is currently vice president of the Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine and Electric Power divisions. Fassino is currently vice president of the Building Construction Products division.
