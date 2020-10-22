The Briefcase: WFB officials appointed to ACS president terms

The buyer is Welden Park Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Proximity Associates LLC.

The seller is WPA Land Investors LLC, also of Greensboro.

Richard Craver

LGI Homes buys another W-S property

An affiliate of Dallas residential real-estate developer LGI Homes has paid $1.65 million for an 11.4-acre portion of a 40-acre property at 4074 Meredith Woods Court in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is LGI Homes-NC LLC of The Woodlands, Texas. The purchased property involves lots 93 to 101 and 121 to 155 within The Enclave at Meredith Woods.

The sellers are Ramey Properties LLC of Bethania and Hubbard Realty Inc. of Winston-Salem.

The purchase comes nearly a year to the date from when the same LGI Homes affiliate paid $1.13 million in October 2019 to buy a 62.14-acre site off Meredith Woods Court. The seller in that transaction also was Ramey and Hubbard.

LGI Homes lists on its website the Meredith Woods neighborhood near U.S. 52 south of Business 40. LGI also has the McKnight Mill residential development in Greensboro.

Richard Craver