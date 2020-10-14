The Briefcase: Winston-Salem commercial site sells for $2.41 million

Winston-Salem commercial site sells for $2.41 million
A Raleigh company has paid $2.41 million for a 2.48-acre lot at 2105 Peters Creek Parkway, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is Lax Properties LLC, while the seller is CM & DM Properties LLC of Wake Forest.
The property contains a 39,990-square foot facility of Johnston Supply, a specialty chain providing HVAC & refrigeration parts, supplies and equipment.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex bought for $5.5 million
The Greensboro apartment complex Reserve at Bridford has been sold to an out-of-state buyer for $5.5 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is Winpop Acquisition One LLC of Mission Hills, Kan., while the buyer is C4 Cstore Holdings LLC of Charlotte. The complex, built in 1999, has 232 units.
Richard Craver
Groups buys Country Club Road lots
An affiliate of Commercial Realty Advisors have paid $740,000 for a 2.02-acre lot at 3831 and 3901 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the commercial property was Country Club Storage Associates LLC. The seller was White Oak Vista LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Primo Water buys water-delivery company
Primo Water Corp. said Tuesday that a subsidiary has purchased Mountain Valley Water Co. of Los Angeles. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mountain Valley has been delivering water in the Los Angeles area since 1983. The acquisition will add more than 8,000 customers.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.
Richard Craver
Information-technology company buys local provider
TeamLogic IT, a technology company with offices in all three major Triad cities, said Tuesday it has acquired Convergent Technologies Inc. a local managed-service provider.
"The companies are very complementary and will have expanded capabilities and technical resources," said John Fox, owner of TeamLogic IT of the Triad.
TeamLogic IT is a national provider of technology solutions. Services include proactive cybersecurity protection, cloud computing, backup and disaster recovery and business continuity.
Richard Craver
Insteel names Wagner as chief operating officer
Insteel Industries Inc. said Tuesday that its board of directors has named Richard Wagner as chief operating officer as of Monday.
Wagner was promoted from general manager of its Insteel Wire Products division. Wagner, 60, joined the company in 1992.
The company said in a regulatory filing there is no compensation adjustment in connection with the promotion.
Richard Craver
Snack-food company commits to Kings Mountain plant
Benestar Brands, an international snack-food manufacturer, said Tuesday it will create 129 jobs in Kings Mountain and spend $24 million on capital investments on a new plant.
Benestar, parent company of Evans Food Group, focuses on better-for-you, high-quality snacks.
The company said the Kings Mountain plant “will provide easier access to the fast-growing company’s customer base and the nation’s East Coast market” and support expansion plans into new snack categories.
The average annual salary for all new positions is $43,021. By comparison, Cleveland County’s overall average annual wage is $40,019.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.21 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.
Richard Craver
