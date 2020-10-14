The Briefcase: Winston-Salem commercial site sells for $2.41 million

The buyer of the commercial property was Country Club Storage Associates LLC. The seller was White Oak Vista LLC of Winston-Salem.

Richard Craver

Primo Water buys water-delivery company

Primo Water Corp. said Tuesday that a subsidiary has purchased Mountain Valley Water Co. of Los Angeles. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mountain Valley has been delivering water in the Los Angeles area since 1983. The acquisition will add more than 8,000 customers.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.

Richard Craver

Information-technology company buys local provider

TeamLogic IT, a technology company with offices in all three major Triad cities, said Tuesday it has acquired Convergent Technologies Inc. a local managed-service provider.

"The companies are very complementary and will have expanded capabilities and technical resources," said John Fox, owner of TeamLogic IT of the Triad.