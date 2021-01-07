The Briefcase

Biscuitville names new chief executive
The Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant chain said Thursday it has named Kathie Niven as chief executive.
Burney Jennings will transition from chief executive to executive chairman.
Niven joined the company in 2011 and served as chief brand officer. She was named president in 2018.
Biscuitville has 62 restaurants, primarily in the Triad, but recently expanded into Charlotte and Fayetteville markets.
Before joining Biscuitville, Niven worked for Quiznos Corp., RTM/Arby’s Roast Beef Corp., Burger King Corp. and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Richard Craver
Gene therapy company plans plant in Durham
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., a gene therapy company, said Thursday it will create more than 200 jobs and spend $82.8 million on capital investment on a new manufacturing facility in Durham.
Adverum, based in Redwood City, Calif., is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases.
The plant will be in Research Triangle Park. Positions at the new facility will include production staff, quality-control specialists, facility engineers and other personnel.
The company has been made eligible for up to $3 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.
Richard Craver
Showtime sponsor adjusts trade show date in May
The International Textile Alliance, which sponsors the semiannual Showtime fabrics trade show, said Thursday that it will hold its spring event in High Point on May 16-19, up one week.
The decision was made to allow vendors to support permanent High Point Market showrooms and temporary exhibitors by appointment during premarket on April 25-27 and during the last few days of the rescheduled market on June 8-10.
Many of the manufacturers exhibiting at High Point Market are the attending buyers during the Showtime event.
The fall 2021 Showtime dates remain set for Nov. 14-17.