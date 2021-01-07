The Briefcase

Biscuitville names new chief executive

The Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant chain said Thursday it has named Kathie Niven as chief executive.

Burney Jennings will transition from chief executive to executive chairman.

Niven joined the company in 2011 and served as chief brand officer. She was named president in 2018.

Biscuitville has 62 restaurants, primarily in the Triad, but recently expanded into Charlotte and Fayetteville markets.

Before joining Biscuitville, Niven worked for Quiznos Corp., RTM/Arby’s Roast Beef Corp., Burger King Corp. and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Richard Craver

Gene therapy company plans plant in Durham

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., a gene therapy company, said Thursday it will create more than 200 jobs and spend $82.8 million on capital investment on a new manufacturing facility in Durham.

Adverum, based in Redwood City, Calif., is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases.