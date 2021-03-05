The Briefcase

The property is at 475 Enterprise Park Blvd.

The buyer is Upland Development Co. LLC, an affiliate of Meridian Realty of Winston-Salem. The seller is WPDA Inc. of Winston-Salem.

Richard Craver

K&W Cafeteria

seeks OK to sell

lot for $4.35 million

A bankrupt K&W Cafeteria Inc. has filed a request for permission to sell the largest of seven non-core properties.

The company said in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing Thursday that Richard Ruby has agreed to pay $4.35 million in cash for a 2.73-acre property known as Regatta Island Drive in Cornelius. K&W listed it at $6 million.

If approved by a bankruptcy court judge, the sale would be completed by March 31.

Previously, the bankruptcy judge has approved K&W selling a residence at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.