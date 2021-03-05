The Briefcase

Hanesbrands
names Preston as
general counsel
Hanesbrands Inc. said Friday that Tracy Preston has been named general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, effective March 29.
Preston will replace Joia Johnson, who announced Nov. 5 that she plans to retire on May 7. She informed the board of directors of her decision on Nov. 5.
Preston brings more than 25 years of experience in leading corporate legal teams and serving in international law firms. Preston most recently has worked for The Neiman Marcus Group as chief legal officer, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.
Johnson has served as general counsel and corporate secretary in January 2007 — shortly after the company’s spin-off from Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006. She also has been chief administrative officer.
Preston would be one of Hanesbrands’ top-five listed executives. The Hanesbrands’ news release did not list her annual compensation.
Johnson was paid $550,000 in salary in fiscal 2019. She received incentive pay of $654,126 and total compensation of $1.26 million.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo
closes another
23 branches
Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 23 branches, including one in Charlotte, in the latest phase of a nationwide branch-closing initiative.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed Friday Wells Fargo branch closings in 12 states.
Locally, Wells Fargo previously announced plans to close its University Medical Center location on Wednesday. The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 475, with at least 26 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
The previous closing rounds involved: 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
Richard Craver
Union Cross tract
sells for $625,000
A vacant 13.56-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park has been sold for $625,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 475 Enterprise Park Blvd.
The buyer is Upland Development Co. LLC, an affiliate of Meridian Realty of Winston-Salem. The seller is WPDA Inc. of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
K&W Cafeteria
seeks OK to sell
lot for $4.35 million
A bankrupt K&W Cafeteria Inc. has filed a request for permission to sell the largest of seven non-core properties.
The company said in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing Thursday that Richard Ruby has agreed to pay $4.35 million in cash for a 2.73-acre property known as Regatta Island Drive in Cornelius. K&W listed it at $6 million.
If approved by a bankruptcy court judge, the sale would be completed by March 31.
Previously, the bankruptcy judge has approved K&W selling a residence at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.
In December, the judge approved the sale of a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area. The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was sold to Cottons Cove LLC, owned by David Baker, for $1.3 million. The lakefront home was built in 1990. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.
The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was sold for $170,000 to Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner.
Richard Craver
Lexington Park
Apartments sell
for $4.9 million
The Lexington Park Apartments complex has been sold for $4.9 million to a Chapel Hill real-estate investment group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The complex at 154 Hill Everhart Road was built in 1982 and has 62 units.
The buyers are PGP Lexington Park LLC, PGP Lexington I LLC and PGP Lexington II LLC, all affiliates of Prudent Growth Partners LLC.
There are 10 sellers, the primary being CEP Lexington Park LLC with a 50% ownership stake.