The Briefcase

Triad Business Bank gains stock market listing

Triad Business Bank, with a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, said Wednesday it has started trading on the Over-the Counter Pink Market under the symbol “TBBC.”

The market lists primarily the stocks of start-up or limitedly traded companies.

“We believe that securing the quotation of our common stock on the OTC Market will increase the visibility of our bank and will provide shareholders the opportunity for greater liquidity in their investment,” said Ramsey Hamadi, the bank’s chief executive and chief financial officer.

The Greensboro-based bank debuted in March. The bank has opened a branch at 751 W. Fourth St. in the western part of downtown Winston-Salem.

Richard Craver

Children’s Courtyard property sells for $2.07 million

The Children’s Courtyard property in Kernersville has been purchased for $2.07 million by a Virginia group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday,