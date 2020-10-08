The Briefcase

Triad Business Bank gains stock market listing
Triad Business Bank, with a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, said Wednesday it has started trading on the Over-the Counter Pink Market under the symbol “TBBC.”
The market lists primarily the stocks of start-up or limitedly traded companies.
“We believe that securing the quotation of our common stock on the OTC Market will increase the visibility of our bank and will provide shareholders the opportunity for greater liquidity in their investment,” said Ramsey Hamadi, the bank’s chief executive and chief financial officer.
The Greensboro-based bank debuted in March. The bank has opened a branch at 751 W. Fourth St. in the western part of downtown Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Children’s Courtyard property sells for $2.07 million
The Children’s Courtyard property in Kernersville has been purchased for $2.07 million by a Virginia group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday,
The buyer of the 1.5-acre lot with an 8,495-square-foot day care center is Plantation Place Apartments LLC of Springfield, Va. The seller is an affiliate of Essential Properties of Princeton, N.J.
Richard Craver
Third Cracker Barrel property in Triad sold
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has sold a third Triad restaurant property, this time the site at 1717 N.C. 67 in Jonesville for $2.37 million, according to a Yadkin County Register of Deeds filing.
Previously, Cracker Barrel sold in August the site at 4402 Landview Drive in Greensboro for $1.84 million and its site at 6420 Sessions Court in Clemmons for $2.04 million.
All three sales were to affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC, a Chicago commercial real-estate group.
The sales didn't affect operations at the restaurants, which all remain open.
Richard Craver
22nd Century names Koganov to board of directors
22nd Century Group Inc. said last week its board of directors has appointed Michael Koganov to the board, and as chairman of its scientific and technical advisory committee.
Koganov is an expert in the development of natural products using plant biotechnology and has achieved accomplishments in physico-chemistry, biochemistry, bioelectrochemistry and biotechnology. He is credited with developing Electro-Membrane technology for the comprehensive processing of plants to produce protein concentrates and secondary metabolites.
Koganov is president and co-founder of Intellebio LLC, a consulting and testing firm focused on the development of novel technologies, advanced test methods, and breakthrough products in the life science field.
The company, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 51 of its 69 employees at last count.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.