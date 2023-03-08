The Conservation Fund has paid $200,000 for eight property tracts off Bethania-Tobaccoville Road in Bethania, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

All of the properties are listed as 0 Bethania-Tobaccoville Road. They are a combined 6.39 acres.

The Conservation Fund, based in Arlington, Va., has been a buyer and seller of Forsyth properties for several years.

In September, the state of North Carolina paid $2.17 million for the 246-acre Messick Farm property in western Forsyth. The goal is to convert the property into a historic preservation site.

Those seven tracts are in the Shallowford and Williams roads areas of the county at the Shallow Ford segment of the river. The only tract with a listed address is at 9600 Shallowford Road.

The Conservation Fund was designed to be a caretaker owner when in January 2021 it paid $2.8 million for the property from The Winston-Salem Foundation and Jean M. Messick.