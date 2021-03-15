The Fresh Market files IPO document with SEC

The Fresh Market Holdings Inc. Friday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The Greensboro company projects using the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.