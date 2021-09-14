Thermo Fisher Scientific plans Greenville plant expansion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said Tuesday it will create 290 new jobs in Greenville and spend $154 million on capital investments to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.
The company has more than 80,000 employees and annual revenue exceeding $30 billion.
The Greenville facility is a multi-purpose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging campus spanning more than 1 million square feet. This expansion will increase the manufacturing capacity for sterile liquid and lyophilized filling, pre-filled syringes, and solid dose continuous manufacturing.
Average annual salaries are projected to be 50% higher than Pitt County’s overall average annual wage of $42,801.
The company has been made eligible for up to $4.53 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.
