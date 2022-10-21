These 2 movies being shot in NC will get $7.5 million in state grants

The N.C. Commerce Department said Friday it has awarded two new television and film projects with state Film and Entertainment Grants to support productions in several locations around the state.

Combined, the projects are estimated to generate direct in-state spending of $30 million while creating more than 1,500 job opportunities.

The first grant recipient, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” is a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore. The story follows three best friends who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations.

Production on the project is underway with filming primarily taking place in New Hanover County. The project has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.

The second grant recipient, “Mother Couch!,” has been awarded a rebate up to $1.75 million. This independent feature film project tells the story of three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave.

Filming on the production is underway in Charlotte area.