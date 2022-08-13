Third-generation company: Preserving heritage is top priority of family management transition at Joyce Farms in Clemmons

Planning for executive management succession can be tricky for businesses large and small in choosing the right person to balance previous success with the vision for future growth.

Succession can be particularly challenging for family-owned businesses handing off control from one generation to the next.

Joyce Farms, a 60-year-old meat- and poultry-processing manufacturer based in Clemmons with 85 employees, formally underwent that transition Aug. 1.

Ron Joyce stepped down as president and chief executive after 40 years. Ron Joyce will remain as chairman.

The succession involved sons Ryan Joyce being promoted from vice president of finance to president and chief executive, and Stuart Joyce switching from vice president of operations to executive vice president.

Ryan and Stuart Joyce are the third generation running the business, which was founded in 1962 by Alvin Joyce. Besides its Winston-Salem headquarters, it has farms in Chatham, Duplin and Randolph counties and in Georgia.

Ron Joyce joined the company in 1971. Ryan Joyce initially worked for the company from 2008 to 2010, then returned in 2014. Stuart Joyce has worked for the company since 2010.

“This will allow Joyce Farms to continue to grow as a family owned business long into the future,” Ron Joyce said in a statement.

“Both of them grew up in the business. They helped build Joyce Farms into a successful third-generation company.”

The Joyces took time to share their thoughts about 60 years in business and the management changeover. An edited version follows:

Q: There are plenty of business case studies about the challenges of handing off a family-owned business to a third and subsequent generation.

What made having a succession plan in place make sense and what made the timing right now?

Ron Joyce: What we do at Joyce Farms is very unique and took a lot of hard work, risk and financial investment over several decades to accomplish.

No other company in America is doing what we do, the way that we do it: with carefully selected heritage animal breeds from Europe; our regenerative farming and ranching methods; our strict animal welfare standards; and our specialized processing protocols that include an internationally recognized food safety program.

I feel an obligation to our customers, employees, and network of small family farms to preserve what we have developed into the future. A succession plan was put in place in order to do that.

In part, the decision to make the transition now is because I am confident that Ryan and Stuart have all the knowledge and skills they need to successfully lead Joyce Farms into the future.

This timing also works well for our company because it allows me to remain involved to provide guidance along the way.

Q: How challenging or easy has it been to step aside from the day-to-day operations after 40 years?

Ron Joyce: Fairly easy as it will be a gradual shift. I intend to stay on as long as necessary for a smooth and successful transition.

The change in roles will allow me to pursue some of the projects we have talked about for years, but never quite had the time to pursue. It will offer Ryan and Stuart the chance to further develop their leadership skills.

I also want to spend more time with our customers. We sell to some of the most talented chefs in America. They are creative, entrepreneurial and doing so many interesting things with our products. Collaborating with them is enjoyable to me and beneficial to our company.

Q: When do you realize that you wanted to run the family business as third-generation managers?

Ryan Joyce: Growing up in the family business, I learned the ins and outs of the company and its operations at a very young age. I began to appreciate how everyone contributes something unique and significant to the process, and how each of those efforts plays a part in delivering the quality meat and poultry products that customers expect from us.

I realized early on that I shared the excitement and enthusiasm my dad has for this work, and I quickly knew I wanted to be a part of it.

Q: How have your previous experiences in management prepared you for these steps, and how will you put your fingerprints on the company as its president and chief executive?

Ryan Joyce: We’ve been through some really tough times over the years, but those are the experiences that I feel have prepared me the most.

In 2008, grain prices skyrocketed and the financial market collapsed. We did everything possible to cut costs and maintain our customers.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, restaurants were forced to close, and we lost 90% of our business overnight.

It would’ve been easy to throw in the towel then, but rather than give up, we quickly switched from selling bulk packed cases to individually packed retail cases. When the country experienced meat shortages, we set up shop in our parking lot and started selling to the public.

What I’ve learned over the years is that each new challenge brings an opportunity. There’s always a way out — a solution to every problem — the key is to stay flexible, clear-headed and sometimes to look at the challenge from a new perspective, in order to find a solution.

The fingerprint I will leave is to continue to expand the company without compromising our core values, while remaining nimble enough to respond to any challenges the future may hold.

Q: What have been the keys for Joyce Farms to balancing revenue and territorial growth with staying true to the roots your family has nurtured for 60 years?

Ron Joyce: First is our unwavering commitment to produce the best meat and poultry in the world, and never sacrificing our standards for short-term gains.

Another key has been hiring people who share our passion for the Joyce Farms mission and instilling within them a sense of pride in what we do.

This has helped us develop a culture that motivates our team members to make sound decisions and perform at their highest levels, benefitting the company while also inspiring our employees’ professional growth.

Q: In a Winston-Salem Weekly feature, you mentioned that a primary factor in the company’s success was “If there was a need for a certain product, find the need and fill it.”

Explain why that served as such a beacon for the company.

Ron Joyce: That was the inspiration for developing our Heritage line, which ultimately led us to regenerative agriculture.

Listening to our chef customers in the late 1990’s, I heard a lot about the variety of poultry breeds available in Europe. It wasn’t like the United States, where any chicken you consumed was essentially from the same Cornish Cross breed.

In Europe, you could choose from a selection of chicken breeds, and each offered unique flavors and culinary characteristics. It was evident this was a need among these chefs, and no one was filling it. That’s what led me to visit Europe and discover the breed we now raise in the United States for our Heritage Poulet Rouge chicken.

Afterward, I began researching cattle breeds for our Heritage grass-fed Beef, which led us to the Aberdeen Angus, and pig breeds for our Heritage Pork, which led us to the Gloucestershire Old Spot.

Chefs needed higher-quality products than those produced in America for fast food and quick serve restaurants. Our products help them differentiate themselves and build their reputations among their guests as offering something different and memorable when it comes to the eating experience.

Q: Was that the inspiration for the regenerative agriculture concept?

Ron Joyce: The Regenerative Farming program came about from our pursuit to producing the best tasting meat and poultry in the world.

Better forages in our pastures lead to healthier and better tasting animals, and that requires healthy soil that’s rich with microbiology.

So about 10 years ago, we started putting practices in place, like diverse cover crops and rotational grazing of our livestock, to keep the soil flourishing on our Heritage farms.

At that time, the term “regenerative agriculture” was not a thing yet. It has been exciting to see the regenerative movement that is emerging today, and we are proud to be a part of it and to help spur the growth of this kind of agriculture for the future.

I will say however, that regenerative agriculture has become somewhat of a buzzword today, so chefs and consumers should get to know the producers they support to learn about the practices they have in place.

Beware that not all regenerative programs are the same!

Q: Along the same lines, why do you think the “Naked Chicken” marketing pitch has done so well, and how far ahead of the industry do you think you work at that time?

Ron Joyce: I believe that our reputation with our chef customers for consistently high-quality products has boosted the sales of both our Naked and Heritage Lines.

We started our antibiotic-free Naked Chicken product line in 1995 (formerly branded as “Ashley Farms” and “Tanglewood Farms”), which was probably about a decade before specialty poultry like that became more mainstream.

Again, it came as a result of seeing a need and filling it. Chefs were looking for better products and ingredients that were raised and produced with quality and eating experience in mind.

When the product was rebranded as “Naked Chicken” to better convey its attributes, it gained more traction with home consumers as well.

Q: What has made staying in Forsyth County make sense for the company and your employees when the local community has experienced waves of corporate departures this century alone?

Ron Joyce: Speaking on the state level, I will say that, thanks to a business-friendly legislature in Raleigh for the past decade, North Carolina is a great state for entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. In fact, CNBC has just ranked NC as America’s Top State for Business in 2022.

Stuart Joyce: In terms of our local community, Clemmons and the surrounding area has served us well. Our plant is located just off I-40, which provides convenient access for our employees, vendors, and customers.

Q: What kind of legacy do you believe you have created with the company in terms of growth, innovation, staying independent?

Ron Joyce: We are changing the culinary landscape of America when it comes to meat and poultry by giving people more choices. The majority of food production in America is done to achieve the highest possible yield for the lowest possible cost, to keep prices low for consumers.

We understand the need for lower-cost products, as many people rely on them to feed themselves, their guests, and their families.

However, we also believe it shouldn’t be the only option, and that’s where we can bring something to the table. We want to offer something different.

Most commercially produced poultry, beef and pork in America look and taste the same, no matter the brand.

I believe the uniqueness of our products, along with our reputation for quality and consistency, will drive our growth into the future, especially as more people understand the differences in the products that we produce.

Ryan and Stuart both share my entrepreneurial spirit. Some was probably inherited, and some of it may have been transferred by osmosis, having worked with me for several years. I am proud of the work they have put into growing our business and of their desire to continue this Joyce Farms legacy.

Remaining an independently owned family business is vitally important to what we do and gives us a huge advantage. We make long-term investments without the pressure to meet Wall Street’s quarterly earnings expectations.

It would be impossible to develop a company like ours if we were constantly pressured to focus on short-term results.

Being family-owned is also an advantage. Most members of family-owned businesses work harder and are more loyal than their counterparts in larger, publicly-owned companies, especially if they believe in the long-term goals of the company.

Q: What are the next steps for Joyce Foods in terms of growth, and how do you balance those goals with ensuring the stability of what has been built over the past 60 years?

Stuart Joyce: We are pretty well known on the East Coast, from the Northeast to the Southeast, but there are opportunities to expand our business in the Midwest and West Coast.

Freight has always been an obstacle, but we have captured some accounts in those regions that have worked out well for us.

When someone on the West Coast reaches out to us because they can’t find the products they are looking for, it means something to us and motivates us to find new ways to expand our reach.

The feedback we hear most often from our customers is about quality, consistency and flavor. Those words have become synonymous with the Joyce Farms brand, and we are motivated to continue growing that reputation with new customers.

Ryan Joyce: We have a lot of opportunities in the Midwest and West Coast, and I also see those as areas of growth over the next few years.

Of course, keeping our existing customers happy and loyal is always our top priority. As a small company in a highly consolidated industry, we’re constantly innovating and creating new products to fill niche markets.