Third Winston-Salem apartment complex bought by Harbor International

Mill Creek Flats is located at 5771 Stone Mill Drive in the northeast part of the city. It was built in 1984 and has 220 units.

Harbor officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the purchases that all closed Thursday.

According to Harbor’s website, it appears to be the group’s first apartment complex purchase in North Carolina. It has five pharmacy store properties in the state, including a Walgreens in Mocksville.

At least 57 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $643.5 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The previous largest acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem.

The gated community at 1600 W. First St. was sold on Jan. 20 for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners, according to a Register of Deeds filing.

The Edge Flats features 170 fully furnished luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments in two buildings on 6.34 acres. The total square footage is 338,216 square feet.