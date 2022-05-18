Thomas Built Buses could add 280 jobs for new second shift in High Point

The demand for Thomas Built Buses vehicles led the High Point manufacturer to announce plans Wednesday to hire up to 280 employees as it adds a production shift.

The second shift will be in the manufacturer' Saf-T-Liner C2 plant, which produces traditional and electric school buses. It is expected to commence in the third quarter, said Amanda Bilyeu, the manufacturer's human resources manager.

“We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C offerings," Kevin Bangston, the manufacturer's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Thomas Built was founded in High Point in 1916 as a street car manufacturer. It began making school buses in 1936.

At last count, Thomas Built Buses has more than 1,600 employees in the Triad. When the workforce expansion is completed, it would have nearly 1,900 employees.

Thomas Built Buses has plans to hire for multiple positions, including assembly technicians, materials technicians and machine operators.

"We are actively recruiting and hiring talent now and are eager to complete this process in the very near future," Bilyeu said.

Bilyeu said that for assembly technicians, starting pay is $17.20 an hour. For skilled trades, such as welders and maintenance mechanics and robotics technicians, the pay range is in excess of $20 an hour "depending on experience with the potential for a generous signing bonus."

Hiring information is online at thomasbuiltbuses.com/about-us/careers, the manufacturer said. It has not disclosed hourly or annual pay ranges for the jobs or when it expects to complete hiring.

An in-person hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at Plant 1, 1408 Courtesy Road in High Point. The event will be held in conjunction with NC Works' Mobile Career Center.

The manufacturer aims to conduct interviews, drug screenings and hiring at the event for full-time and summer positions.

“Career opportunities are now live on the Thomas Built site via the Daimler Truck North America job portal, and we are reviewing applications as they are completed," Bilyeu said.

C2 school bus lines

Thomas Built began production of the C2 school bus line in High Point in 2004.

The line has proven popular based on its maneuverability, driver ergonomics, low cost of operation and the best visibility among all Type C buses. More than 125,000 C2 buses have been sold by Thomas Built Buses to date.

Thomas Built debuted the electric C2 Jouley in 2017. It has an operating range of up to 138 miles on a single charge, meeting the daily operational demands of almost all school bus routes.

Bilyeu said that "while we cannot disclose production rates for competitive reasons, the need for the additional shift does come in part from lingering pent-up demand due to the pandemic, but mostly due to the desire for our best in class school buses that transport children to and from school safely every day."

"In addition, future funding from the Clean School Bus Program for battery electric school buses, like our Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley, is helping to fuel demand of this new technology at districts all across the U.S."

Riding economic times

Thomas Built, like its parent Daimler, typically rides the waves of economic upturns and downturns in terms of production and employment levels,

In September 2018, the manufacturer announced a layoff of 115 workers in High Point — just three years after launching a $12 million expansion at its 275,000-square-foot C2 plant and adding more than 200 employees.

At that time, Thomas Built chose to expand in High Point rather than at facilities in Gaffney, S.C.

Since the late 2000s, Thomas Built has weathered three major job cuts caused primarily by states, including North Carolina, temporarily reducing orders for new school buses during the Great Recession.

As those orders returned, Thomas Built added back jobs.

In 2002, Thomas Built’s then-owner Freightliner was leaning toward moving Thomas Built to Gaffney — and with it 1,400 jobs — as part of a $39.7 million plant expansion with 178 new jobs. The South Carolina incentive offer was $17 million, while the initial High Point offer was $6 million.

When Freightliner gave High Point and North Carolina a second chance to submit an incentive package, they got Archdale, Guilford and Randolph counties involved for an overall $14.18 million incentive offer. That was enough to persuade Freightliner to expand in High Point.

Hiring challenges

Thomas Built's latest hiring plans will be challenging to accomplish given the continuing shortage of skilled manufacturing workers in the Triad.

"In today’s tight labor market, employers have to look beyond pay and benefits," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"They have to focus more on working conditions and attention to employee needs, like time off for personal and family matters and even in-house child care in order to stand out."

Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast confirmed plans in April for a $4 billion campus within a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford that could have up to 13,000 direct and indirectly jobs linked.

With that announcement, three of the Carolina Core’s four megasites have a commitment from a major manufacturer.

The other two committed companies are Toyota North America at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, and Boom Supersonic at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The three manufacturing commitments could create in excess of 11,000 direct jobs and several thousand more indirect jobs.

Thomas Built could serve as a fertile employment training ground for Boom, Toyota and VinFast given they plan to start production hiring in earnest around 2023 to 2027.

"Firms that provide specialized training always face the worry of workers moving on with their skills to other companies," Walden said. "I’m sure Thomas Built is aware of this."

Ripple effects

The head of the Triad’s economic-recruitment group sees multiple ripple effects from recent developments at the megasites.

Mike Fox, president of Piedmont Triad Partnership, said in April that Toyota and VinFast were attracted to the state’s manufacturing workforce heritage, the business climate, higher education and socioeconomic advantages for potential employees.

Having a likely electric vehicle production and supplier cluster within a short distance of their plants also likely was a major plus for the megasites, Fox said.

Fox acknowledges there’s at least a possibility that someone from Forsyth County or the western Triad will be willing to commute 1 1/2 to 2 hours to the VinFast plant scheduled to open in spring 2024, or 45 minutes to an hour to Toyota’s Greensboro-Randolph megasite.

But, he said, there are already residents in counties like Randolph who commute to work in Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and other neighboring areas.

“Some of those people will decide they want to work for Toyota and be closer to home,” Fox said.

“In those instances, that will free up more jobs for folks in those counties. That could be as big a benefit as any suppliers who locate in those counties.”

