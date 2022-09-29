 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomasville apartment complex sold for $2.92 million

The Blair Street apartment complex in Thomasville has been sold for $2.92 million to a California property-management group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property at 1311 Blair St contains 33 apartment units.

The buyer is FG Carolian 1 LP, an affiliate of CenCal Property Management of Fresno, Calif.

The seller is Lionchase Holdings LLC of Charlotte.

