Thomasville apartment site sells for $1.2 million

A Chapel Hill group has paid $1.2 million to purchase a downtown Thomasville apartment property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 0.96-acre property at 115 College St. contains a 17,462-square-foot building.
The buyer is NC Thomasville LLC. The seller is Twin City Deal 1 SPE LLC of Thomasville.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
