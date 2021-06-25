 Skip to main content
Thomasville child-care facility site sold for $900,000
A Randleman group has paid $900,000 to purchase a 10-acre property that contains a child-care facility in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties at 232-234 Cedar Lodge Road are the site of a 15,448-square-foot A Child’s World office.

The buyer is the property is Vuncannon Investments LLC, while the seller is Child Care Investments at Fairgrove LLC of Thomasville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

