Thomasville commercial property sells for $1.28 million
Thomasville commercial property sells for $1.28 million

A commercial property in Thomasville was sold for $1.28 million to a Dallas real-estate investment group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 3.58-acre site at 108 E. Main St. contains a 10,080-square-foot building.

The buyer is NS Retail Holdings LLC, an affiliate of EBA-US.

The seller is Franklin Development Funds IX of North Carolina.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

