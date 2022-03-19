Thomasville CVS Pharmacy property bought for $5.08 million

A Thomasville commercial site with CVS Pharmacy as the tenant has been sold for $5.08 million to a Texas-based property management group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 1131 Randolph St.
The buyer is CV Thomasville LLC, an affiliate of Lane Star Property Management Co. Inc. The seller is CW Pharmacy I DST, an affiliate of Inland Real Estate Group of Oak Brook, Ill.
Richard Craver
