 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomasville CVS Pharmacy property bought for $5.08 million

  • 0

A Thomasville commercial site with CVS Pharmacy as the tenant has been sold for $5.08 million to a Texas-based property management group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 1131 Randolph St.

The buyer is CV Thomasville LLC, an affiliate of Lane Star Property Management Co. Inc. The seller is CW Pharmacy I DST, an affiliate of Inland Real Estate Group of Oak Brook, Ill.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert