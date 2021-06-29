Thomasville Dollar General property site sells for $1.89 million

A Dollar General retail property in Thomasville has been sold for $1.89 million to two Illinois commercial real-estate companies, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 903 Lake Road was purchased by HCP DG LLC and KAR Trust DG LLC, both of Glen Ellyn, Ill.
The seller is Teramore Development LLC of Thomasville, Ga.
In December, Teramore sold for $1.77 million a 2.3-acre site that contains a Dollar General store at 3103 Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
