Thomasville ductwork manufacturer plans 25-job, $5.5 million expansion

In December, Egger Wood Products said it is proceeding with the next expansion of its Linwood manufacturing plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a recycling center and add another production line.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant.

Egger said the latest capital investment will be comprised of $30 million for the recycling center and $20 million for the planned third production line projected to be operational by the end of 2022.

In September, the Thomasville production facility for Unilin North America LLC is being expanded again with plans to create 87 jobs as part of an $87 million capital investment.

Unilin is a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries Inc., a Fortune 500 global manufacturer of flooring products and accessories that has had a manufacturing presence in North Carolina since 2001.

It is at least the fourth expansion for Unilin since opening the Thomasville operations in 2005. It will have at least 422 employees once the expansion is completed.