Thomasville ductwork manufacturer plans 25-job, $5.5 million expansion

A fourth Davidson County manufacturer, Nordfab Americas, is getting state economic incentives as part of a production expansion.
The company, which makes ductwork used in environmental filtration systems, said Thursday it will create 25 jobs and spend $5.5 million on capital investment on its 150 Transit Ave. plant in Thomasville.
The company arrived in Thomasville in 2011 when it moved its headquarters for its sales and production operations from Westland, Mich. That move came after the company Dantherm Filtration Inc. of Thomasville in 2010.
Nordfab says its duct products are an integral part of dust, mist and fume collection systems around the world. It's most known for its Quick-Fit clamp-together ductwork, which has become the world’s largest supplier of clamp-together ducting for industrial ventilation.
The expansion will increase Nordfab's production and warehouse space to 180,000 square feet. It will consist of product storage and production space, material handling automation equipment, and a rooftop solar array.
“This expansion project helps us to meet our goals of becoming the Davidson County employer of choice, and to launch our Nordfab Now program,” Erik Olshall, Nordfab Americas' president, said in a statement.
“When implemented, the Nordfab Now program will allow next day shipment of standard ductwork in dust collection systems designed using our award-winning installation design software, Quick-Fit Visual.”
The solar array, which will cover roughly 47% of the company’s estimated energy consumption, will place Nordfab among the top 5 largest rooftop solar installations in the Triad region.
The company's new positions will include assembly personnel, engineers, and management and support staff.
The average annual salary for the new positions is $45,840. By comparison, Davidson's average annual wage is $45,117.
Nordfab has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based state incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
Another three manufacturers with Davidson facilities have announced expansions over the past six months.
On Feb. 2, BrassCraft Manufacturing Co., a maker of rough plumbing products, said it would create nearly 100 jobs as part of an expansion representing a $13 million capital investment. The manufacturer, founded in 1946, would nearly double its existing workforce of 117.
Expansion of the Thomasville location at 1024 Randolph St. will increase the company’s local manufacturing footprint to 157,000 square feet of production space.
In December, Egger Wood Products said it is proceeding with the next expansion of its Linwood manufacturing plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a recycling center and add another production line.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant.
Egger said the latest capital investment will be comprised of $30 million for the recycling center and $20 million for the planned third production line projected to be operational by the end of 2022.
In September, the Thomasville production facility for Unilin North America LLC is being expanded again with plans to create 87 jobs as part of an $87 million capital investment.
Unilin is a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries Inc., a Fortune 500 global manufacturer of flooring products and accessories that has had a manufacturing presence in North Carolina since 2001.
It is at least the fourth expansion for Unilin since opening the Thomasville operations in 2005. It will have at least 422 employees once the expansion is completed.
Unilin is the nation’s largest supplier of laminate flooring, selling under the Quick-Step and Pergo brands at specialty stores, distributors and home centers.
Unilin plans to add a new production building, with the majority of new jobs involving operators and technicians.
