Thomasville gains state neighborhood revitalization grant

The city of Thomasville has received a $950,000 grant from a statewide neighborhood revitalization intiative.

Thomasville is the only community in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina to receive a grant from this funding round.

Avery County also received a $950,000 grant.

The funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant —Neighborhood Revitalization initiative that’s administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.

The grants will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians.

The program offers non-entitlement municipalities and counties the opportunity to tailor community development projects to address the specific and most critical needs of their communities.

Eligible for this round were communities in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, which include all 14 regional counties.

The program increased the maximum per grant awards to offset the rising construction costs and other special needs that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

