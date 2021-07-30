 Skip to main content
Thomasville industrial property sells for $935,500
A 17,408-square-foot industrial property in Thomasville has been sold for $935,500 to a High Point investor, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 105 Forest Park Lane sits on a 6.27-acre lot.

The buyer is Forest Park Lane Property LLC, while the seller is Delaney Properties NC LLC of Columbia, S.C.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

