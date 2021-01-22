Thomasville industrial site sells for $2.8 million

A 65,447-square-foot industrial warehouse building in Thomasville has been sold for $2.8 million to a company affiliated with the Outdoor Limited firearms retailer, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 21.5-acre property at 385 North Drive is DBM Management LLC. The seller is Cornerstone Properties LLC of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
The building contains 55,000 square feet of manufacturing or warehouse space and a 10,354-square-foot office space. Among its recent occupants was wooden-furniture importer Sunny Designs, based in Rancho Cucamonga.
