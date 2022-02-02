Thomasville manufacturer pledges major job increase with production expansion

BrassCraft Manufacturing Co., a maker of rough plumbing products, said Wednesday it will create nearly 100 jobs as part of an expansion representing a $13 million capital investment.

The manufacturer, founded in 1946, would nearly double its existing workforce of 117.

BrassCraft focuses on the design, manufacture, and distribution of rough plumbing products for new construction and repair and remodel markets.

The company’s portfolio includes water stops, gas connectors, water connectors/supply lines, water heater connectors, drain cleaning products and plumbing hand tools. Those tools are sold in wholesale and retail locations across the United States.

The company's new jobs will include assembly personnel, engineers, management and support staff. The news release from the governor's office did not include BrassCraft's current workforce total.

Expansion of the Thomasville location at 1024 Randolph St. will increase the company’s local manufacturing footprint to 157,000 square feet of production space.