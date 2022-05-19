Thomasville manufacturing plant purchased for $1.36 million

A former nonwovens manufacturing plant in Thomasville has been sold for $1.36 million to a Conover nonwoven group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property contains two tracts of a combined 5.89 acres at 113 Sunrise Center Drive.
The buyer is Sellen James Investments LLC, which shares the same 1820 Evans St. NE address as Fibrix LLC.
The seller is Custom Nonwoven Inc. of New Albany, Miss.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today