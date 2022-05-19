 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomasville manufacturing plant purchased for $1.36 million

A former nonwovens manufacturing plant in Thomasville has been sold for $1.36 million to a Conover nonwoven group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property contains two tracts of a combined 5.89 acres at 113 Sunrise Center Drive.

The buyer is Sellen James Investments LLC, which shares the same 1820 Evans St. NE address as Fibrix LLC.

The seller is Custom Nonwoven Inc. of New Albany, Miss.

