Thomasville medical park lot purchased for $1.85 million

A Winston-Salem real-estate group has paid $1.85 million to purchase a lot in a Thomasville medical park campus, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 2.17-acre tract at 309 Pineywood Road contains a medical building with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates as the tenant.
The buyer is Gemcap Development LLC, while the seller is Thomasville Medical Properties.
