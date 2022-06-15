 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomasville medical park lot purchased for $1.85 million

A Winston-Salem real-estate group has paid $1.85 million to purchase a lot in a Thomasville medical park campus, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 2.17-acre tract at 309 Pineywood Road contains a medical building with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates as the tenant.

The buyer is Gemcap Development LLC, while the seller is Thomasville Medical Properties.

