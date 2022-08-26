Thomasville residential rental properties sell for $2 million

A Colorado group has paid $2 million for two residential rental properties in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are a 2.83-acre tract at 212 Arthur Drive Unit 1-A and a 1.27-acre tract at 212 Arthur Drive Unit 5-A.
The buyer is Doogan Family Partnership LLP of Centennial, Colo. The seller is Brown & Dean Partners LLC of Thomasville.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
