Thomasville residential rental properties sell for $2 million

A Colorado group has paid $2 million for two residential rental properties in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties are a 2.83-acre tract at 212 Arthur Drive Unit 1-A and a 1.27-acre tract at 212 Arthur Drive Unit 5-A.

The buyer is Doogan Family Partnership LLP of Centennial, Colo. The seller is Brown & Dean Partners LLC of Thomasville.

