Thomasville self-storage property sold for $5 million

The Cooper Self-Storage property in Thomasville has been sold for $5 million to a Greensboro competitor, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The properties at 1326-1327 National Highway were bought by AAA Storage Management 29 LLC, which has the same Greensboro address as AAA Self Storage.
The seller is the John L. and Linda M. Cooper Revocable Living Trust of Lexington.
Richard Craver
