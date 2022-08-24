 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomasville warehouse sells for $1 million

A 33,750-square-foot industrial warehouse in Thomasville has been bought for $1 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The building is at 409 Julian Ave.

The buyer is 409 Julian Ave. Holdings LLC, while the seller is Julian Avenue Business Park LLC.

