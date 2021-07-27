 Skip to main content
Three Davidson County convenience-store sites sold for $7.4 million
A Chicago-based commercial real-estate group has spent a combined $7.43 million on three Davidson County properties with convenience stores as the tenant, according to county Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The buyer of the three properties is Mountain Portfolio Owner NC LLC, an affiliate of Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

The seller is United NC Properties LLC, an affiliate of Mountain Express Oil Co. of Acworth, Ga.

The property at 4416 S. N.C. 150 in Lexington sold for $3.41 million, while the property at 315 Randolph St. in Thomasville was purchased for $2.48 million and the property at 11126 N. N.C. 150 in Winston-Salem was sold for $1.54 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

