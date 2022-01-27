Three deaths in Forsyth counted among NC workplace fatalities

John Mallow, a N.C. Labor public information officer, said Thursday the department is researching McDonald's death as to whether it should be included.

McDonald's widow, Cheryl, is involved in a dispute with the city of Winston-Salem of his death benefits.

Cheryl McDonald said earlier this month her husband died from COVID-19 pneumonia that his family believes was contracted on the job at the Carolina Classic Fair.

The city has hired a private attorney to dispute the sergeant’s survivors’ claim to benefits that are offered to officers lost in the line of duty.

City manager Lee Garrity said Thursday he has asked city staff to respond on whether the city was required to submit McDonald's death for inclusion as a workplace-related death.

The Journal has reported that the survivors of a law-enforcement officer who died as the result of the job get more than what’s offered by standard employer-provided life insurance.

The benefit — which in the case of a veteran police officer could approach $1 million — is covered by multiple sources.

