Three federal unemployment benefit payments restarted in N.C.

Federal unemployment benefit payments are resuming in North Carolina, including the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said Wednesday the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program is providing the $300 a week included in the $908 billion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law Dec. 27.

Payments are retroactive to Dec. 27. They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Even though the FPUC program has been expired for nearly six months, it still represents 53.3% of all state and federal UI benefit payments in N.C. as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Labor Department said that "FPUC is not payable with respect to any week during the gap" between July 26 and Dec. 26.

Payments also have resumed for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.