Three Forsyth mobile home parks sell for $14 million

A New York residential investment group has spent a combined $14 million to purchase three Forsyth County mobile home parks, according to county Register of Deeds filings Monday.

The buyer of all three properties is located at 31 Howard St., Floor 2, in New York City. Robun Khanna is listed as the organizer of all three companies, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is listed as being located at 10221 River Road in Potomac, Md.

The largest of the three properties was sold for $6.58 million to Cedar Grove MHP II LLC. It involved Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park at 209 Pegg Farm Lane in Kernersville, along with 455 Village Pines Lane in Kernersville.

The second purchase was Parkwood Mobile Home Park, which sits on a 29.4-acre site at 338 Barnes Road in Winston-Salem. The property was bought for $4.36 million by Parkwood MHP II.

The third property is Lambeth Mobile Home Park at 4630 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. The 8.05-acre property was bought for $3.07 million by Lambeth MHP II LLC.

