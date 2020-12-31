 Skip to main content
Three Greensboro apartments complex sold
A Greenville residential real-estate group has paid $7 million to purchase the Arbor Park apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 94-unit property at 1604 17th St. was purchased by Greensboro Multifamily Investments LLC. The seller is Arbor Park Apartments LLC.

In a separate transaction, the Overland Valley apartments at 3802 and 3900 Overland Heights were sold for $7.1 million.

The 28-unit complex was bought by Shakti Capital Overland Apartments LLC, while the seller was Bobcat Properties LLC.

The third apartment transaction involved the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation spending $3.5 million to buy four tracts from University Park Apartments Holding Co. LLC.

