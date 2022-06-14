Three Guilford apartment complexes sold for combined $27.9 million

A Texas multi-family residential investment group has paid a combined $27.95 million for three Guilford County apartment complexes, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyers are affiliates of GVA Property Management of Austin, Texas. The sellers are affiliates of Cedar Grove Capital Partners of Woodmere, N.Y.

The largest of the three transactions involves Meadowbrook Apartments at 3605 Walden Lane in High Point, a 152-unit complex that sold for $14.55 million.

The Glenside Woods Apartments, located at 1631 Glenside Drive in Greensboro, is a 56-unit complex that sold for $7.3 million. The Westwood Heights Apartments, at 201-A Dorothy St. in High Point, is an 80-unit complex that sold for $6.1 million.

In March, Cedar Grove Capital affiliates three Forsyth County properties for a combined $11.2 million: 32-unit Heather South condominium property at 2056 Swain Ridge Lane; 45-unit Ardmore Landing complex at 2225 Silas Creek Parkway; and the 68-unit Reynolds Townhouse complex at 3844 Wabash Blvd.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.