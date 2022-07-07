Three High Point Market properties bought for $1.6 million

A California home furnishings importer has paid a combined $1.6 million to buy three showroom properties in the high-end section of the High Point Market, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are: a 0.15-acre tract at 425 Hamilton St.; a 0.16-acre tract at 312 Monroe Place; and a 0.14-acre tract at 314 Monroe Place.
The buyer is Hamilton High Point LLC, an affiliate of Homey Design Inc. of City of Industry, Calif.
The seller is FOE Investments LLC of Asheboro.
