 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three High Point Market properties bought for $1.6 million

  • 0

A California home furnishings importer has paid a combined $1.6 million to buy three showroom properties in the high-end section of the High Point Market, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are: a 0.15-acre tract at 425 Hamilton St.; a 0.16-acre tract at 312 Monroe Place; and a 0.14-acre tract at 314 Monroe Place.

The buyer is Hamilton High Point LLC, an affiliate of Homey Design Inc. of City of Industry, Calif.

The seller is FOE Investments LLC of Asheboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon Prime members now get free Grubhub+ delivery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert