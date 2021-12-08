 Skip to main content
Three more Guilford apartment complexes sold
Three more Guilford County apartment complexes have been sold for a combined $64.75 million, according to county Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

The largest of the transactions involves the Deep River Pointe complex being sold for $44.5 million.

Deep River Pointe Owner LLC, an affiliate of Pedcor Cos. of Carmel, Ind., Is the buyer of the 240-unit property at 3971 River Pointe Place in High Point. It is Pedcor’s first apartment complex in the Triad.

The seller is Hudson Capital Deep River Pointe LLC of Teaneck, N.J.

The other two transactions involving Southwood Realty, a Gastonia multifamily apartment realty group.

A Southwood affiliate paid $16 million for the 119-unit Rehobeth Pointe Apartments at 933 Meadow Oak Drive in Greensboro. Another Southwood affiliate paid $4.25 million for Juliet Place Apartments, Phase 2, at 2200 Juliet Place in Greensboro.

Southwood Realty now operates 12 Triad apartment complexes, though none in Forsyth County.

