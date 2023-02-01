Three Oaks properties in Yadkin sold for $2.75 million

The former Three Oaks Quarry property, containing 495.6 acres off U.S. 21 in Hamptonville has been sold for $2.75 million to a Statesville group, according to a Yadkin County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property consists of six tracts, the largest being tract 5 at 190.1 acres, followed by tract 1 at 134.3 acres, tract 6 at 73.2 acres, tract 2 at 51.6 acres, tract 3 at 27.8 acres and tract 4 at 18.6 acres.

The buyer is Maness Properties Ltd. Partnership, which shares the same 2718 Old Mocksville Road address at M&M Dairy LLP.

The sellers are Jerry and Wilma Sherrill, representing themselves and their respective revocable trust, and Heather and Daniel Decastillia, all of Advance.