Three regional communities gain federal rural project funding

Three communities in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina have been made eligible for U.S. Agriculture Department loans and grants. The department disclosed the project funding Wednesday.

The largest is a $2.62 million loan to the Bridges Educational Foundation Inc. for Wilkes County. The money would be used to building a new 12,000-square-foot day- and after-school care facility.

Bridges is a K-8th grade charter school, the only such school in Wilkes.

High Country Community Health Inc. is eligible for a $1.9 million loan to purchase an 11,359-square-foot building and convert it into a medical facility.

The town of Stoneville in Rockingham County received two sets of loans and grants.

The first set of $134,000 in grants and $108,000 in loans would be used to purchase a new backhoe, mini-hoe and sewer camera for water and sewer usage. The second set of $74,000 in grants and $60,000 in loans would be used to buy a new law-enforcement vehicle and new dump truck.

Richard Craver