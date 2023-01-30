 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three regional governments selected for outdoors program

The Triad and Northwest North Carolina government entities have been selected to participate in the state’s Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program.

Ashe County, the town of Jonesville and Rockingham County are among the 34 participants.

The funding comes from the Rural Economic Development Division of the N.C. Commerce Department via $6 million U.S. Economic Development Administration state tourism grant.

The program offers strategic planning and technical assistance to help rural communities “leverage North Carolina’s abundant outdoor recreation assets to bolster local economic vitality.”

Strategy development will focus on leveraging outdoor recreation assets to increase tourism, encourage small business development, enhance quality of life for residents, plan for asset and infrastructure development, and/or position communities to grow and attract outdoor gear manufacturing industries.

