Three Triad downtown civic groups gain grant funding

The Downtown Winston-Salem Foundation Inc. is one of three Triad nonprofit civic groups to receive a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The grants were announced Wednesday. They are meant to help small businesses continue their recovery from economic challenges initially triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the second year that the Duke Energy foundation has provided targeted grants in support of downtowns throughout the state.

Each recipient will establish a small-business support microgrant program and deploy the funding within their local community by January. The microgrants may range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business.

The other Triad recipients are the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce and the Davidson County Community College Foundation. There were 20 grants provided statewide.