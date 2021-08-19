Three Triad economic development projects gain rural authority grant funding

Three Triad economic-development projects, including The Ardagh Group in Winston-Salem, have received grant funding from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.
The authority announced Thursday that Forsyth County gained $500,000 to assist Ardagh with renovating a 435,012-square-foot building in southeast Winston-Salem.
On May 21, Ardagh pledged to create 94 jobs at its metal beverage-can manufacturing facility at 4000 Old Milwaukee Lane, expanding the workforce there to 324 jobs. It plans to add two production lines for a total of eight overall.
Ardagh said the new jobs would pay an average wage of $77,300 per year plus benefits. It plans to spend $195 million in machinery, equipment and building improvements.
The Winston-Salem City Council has approved up to $2.4 million in performance-based incentives, while the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved up to $2.75 million, toward the project.
With six production lines, the Winston-Salem site already is Ardagh's largest can manufacturing facility in the United States.
On Aug. 2, the council unanimously approved a request to rezoning a 91.58-acre tract off Wallburg Road where Ardagh plans to lease and occupy a 610,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse under construction by Front Street Capital.
The planned distribution and warehouse facility is about eight miles away from the Old Milwaukee Lane facility. The distribution and warehouse facility is projected to have up to 40 employees and begin operations in the second quarter of 2022.
The authority approved a $100,000 grant to the town of Mocksville toward the expansion of a building that is occupied by Sportsfield Specialties Inc.
Sportsfield designs, develops and manufactures a variety of products for the sports equipment market.
The company plans to add 29,800 square feet to the existing facility, while creating 20 jobs and spending $1.9 million on capital investments.
The third Triad project involves Guilford County and a $475,000 grant. The grant will go toward the reuse of a 58,970-square-foot building in Greensboro by Guerrilla RF Inc.
Guerrilla RF is a wireless semiconductor company that provides monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.
The company is expected to create 50 jobs and spend $5.51 million on the project.
Earlier this week, Guerrilla RF was named as the top-ranked Triad company in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List. The list ranks the fastest growing companies in the United States in terms of their growth rate.
Guerrilla RF was ranked No. 489 overall with a 990% growth rate. It was ranked No. 421 on the 2020 listing. It has been the top-ranked Triad company for two consecutive years.
