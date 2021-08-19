Three Triad economic development projects gain rural authority grant funding

The planned distribution and warehouse facility is about eight miles away from the Old Milwaukee Lane facility. The distribution and warehouse facility is projected to have up to 40 employees and begin operations in the second quarter of 2022.

The authority approved a $100,000 grant to the town of Mocksville toward the expansion of a building that is occupied by Sportsfield Specialties Inc.

Sportsfield designs, develops and manufactures a variety of products for the sports equipment market.

The company plans to add 29,800 square feet to the existing facility, while creating 20 jobs and spending $1.9 million on capital investments.

The third Triad project involves Guilford County and a $475,000 grant. The grant will go toward the reuse of a 58,970-square-foot building in Greensboro by Guerrilla RF Inc.

Guerrilla RF is a wireless semiconductor company that provides monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.

The company is expected to create 50 jobs and spend $5.51 million on the project.