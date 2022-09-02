Three Triad higher-education institutions join federal economic-development coalition

A statewide coalition of public and private partner organizations and institutions, led by the N.C. Biotechnology Center, will benefit from a nearly $25 million federal economic-development grant award.

The Phase 2 award comes from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge of the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Among the Triad coalition members are Forsyth Technical Community College, Winston-Salem State University and Alamance Community College.

The overall initiative is aimed at assisting life-sciences manufacturing clusters "by expanding, connecting and promoting training and career opportunities to underserved and distressed communities, including historically excluded populations."

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that the grant award "will boost our economy and strengthen our workforce for years to come."

The consortium is one of just 21 recipients nationwide.

The Phase 2 proposal is known as “Accelerate NC — Life Sciences Manufacturing.”

Coalition members and partners will work on complementary projects for greater economic impact over a 79-county region.

“This is a huge win for North Carolina’s citizens, businesses and economy as it will take our state’s life sciences manufacturing capability to the next level,” said Bill Bullock, NCBiotech’s senior vice president for economic development and statewide operations.

“This award will enable us to attract and develop a more diverse workforce to manufacture vaccines, gene and cell therapies, antibodies, and other medicines."

Funding will be used for the following projects:

* Workforce Diversification, to be led by N.C. Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise.

The project will establish six training hubs at the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, the state’s sole Historically American Indian University.

The training hubs will deliver hands-on short courses on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals.

* Expand Training Access and Faculty Recruitment, to be led by the N.C. Community College System.

The NC BioBetter project2 will bolster the number of trained life sciences manufacturing workers by enrolling citizens from across the state in BioWork and other life-sciences training programs expanded through this funding.

Recruitment will be focused on historically excluded, rural and distressed populations.

The project also will expand the faculty delivering BioWork and related training programs by recruiting and training credentialed personnel through an immersion program.

* Community Engagement, to be led NCBiotech.

The project will launch ambassador and apprenticeship programs to increase awareness of, and access to, life sciences manufacturing training and job opportunities. The project will also connect high school seniors in Pitt County and participants in Made in Durham’s BULLS program with free life sciences manufacturing training.

Key industry partners, led by Amgen, Biogen, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, are providing matching funds to these projects.

Under the federal American Rescue Plan signed into law in March 2021, the U.S. Economic Development Administration was allocated $3 billion in supplemental funding.

The regional challenge program aims to accelerate economic recovery, especially from negative impacts of the pandemic, and at building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks.

It is the largest economic development initiative from the Department of Commerce in decades.

Other participating higher-education institutions are Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Livingstone College and Saint Augustine University.

Other participating community colleges are Caldwell, Central Carolina, Durham Tech, Johnston, Pitt, Vance-Granville, Wake Technical and Wilson.