Three workplace deaths reported in Forsyth County in 2021

The 2021 workplace fatalities report released Wednesday by the state Labor Department lists three deaths in Forsyth County.
The report, however, does not include Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Michael McDonald, a 25-year veteran who died at age 49 on Oct. 22.
McDonald’s death certificate lists COVID-19 among three causes for his death, and his family says it believes that he contracted the disease while working at the Carolina Classic Fair.
City officials have said they don’t believe that McDonald contracted the disease in the line of duty.
The N.C. Labor list includes four law enforcement or first responders statewide who died from a COVID-19 related illness, including an employee with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
John Mallow, a N.C. Labor public information officer, said Thursday the department’s Occupational Safety and Health division has not received a workplace fatality report for McDonald.
“An employer only reports fatalities if they are work related,” Mallow said.
The Journal asked City manager Lee Garrity whether the city had submitted McDonald’s death for inclusion on the list. Garrity said he has asked city staff whether McDonald’s name was submitted.
An underlying cause of death for McDonald's death was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate, along with cardiac arrest and refractory hypoxic respiratory failure.
Refractory hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition where the body cannot adequately absorb oxygen or expel carbon dioxide, according to WebMD. Consequently, there will not be enough oxygen in the blood to be carried elsewhere in the body.
McDonald's widow, Cheryl, is involved in a dispute with the city of Winston-Salem of his death benefits.
Cheryl McDonald said earlier this month her husband died from COVID-19 pneumonia that his family believes was contracted on the job at the Carolina Classic Fair.
The city has hired a private attorney to dispute the sergeant’s survivors’ claim to benefits that are offered to officers lost in the line of duty.
The Journal has reported that the survivors of a law-enforcement officer who died as the result of the job get more than what’s offered by standard employer-provided life insurance.
The benefit — which in the case of a veteran police officer could approach $1 million — is covered by multiple sources.
Forsyth fatalities
Forsyth has had a work-related death for 10 of the past 13 years.
Altogether, the Triad and Northwest N.C. accounted for 19 workplace fatalities, up one from 2020. There were a state-high 11 fatalities in Guilford County.
Of the 19 deaths in the 14-county region, six were COVID-19 related, including two in Forsyth.
The first Forsyth workplace fatality occurred when a 63-year-old male employee of Waste Management Carolinas, during business as Winston-Salem Hauling, died from injuries from being struck by a bulldozer on June 11.
The Journal reported that Thomas Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle, was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste facility. He was struck by the bulldozer that backed into him.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, Winston-Salem police said.
On Dec. 8, N.C. Labor imposed a $7,000 fine against the city for what state officials described as a serious violation of safety measures involved in the fatal workplace incident.
State OSHA investigators determined that a city employee was using a cellphone as he was operating a Caterpillar bulldozer that struck Thompson.
In addition, the employee drove the bulldozer at a speed excessive for the landfill, the labor department said. The agency didn’t mention the speed of the bulldozer when the incident happened.
The employee, who no longer works for the city, had three previous accidents within five months while operating heavy equipment and received disciplinary action for “carelessness and recklessness” in operating city equipment, the labor department said.
The second Forsyth death was reported to have occurred June 15 when a 44-year-old female employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center died from a COVID-19 related illness.
The third Forsyth death was reported to have occurred Sept. 1 when a 54-year-old female employee of Novant Health Inc. died from a COVID-19 related illness.
Other regional fatalities
Besides the two COVID-19 related workplace deaths in Forsyth, there were three in Guilford and one in Randolph.
Other workplace deaths included:
* In Davidson: a 54-year-old man employed by Billy Holt was struck by a felled tree on Jan. 24.
* In Watauga County: a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both with the county sheriff's office, were killed in the line of duty on April 28; and a 47-year-old male who was employed by Hound Ears Club who died on May 31 from a fatal fall.
The two deputies died during a 13-hour standoff in Boone involving a gunman who killed his mother and stepfather before killing himself.
Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to the home on Hardaman Circle after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls.
Both deputies were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward, who died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. Fox died at the scene.
Statewide totals
North Carolina experienced a sizable year-over-year decline in workplace fatalities during 2021, even with a similar level of COVID-19 related deaths.
There were 74 workplace fatalities. That's compared with 91 in 2020 — the highest total since at least 2010.
Still, the 2021 count was the second-highest over the 11-year period.
“Workplace fatalities keep me up at night,” state Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a statement.
“Although I am encouraged by the overall reduction in workplace fatalities, we still have work to do."
Dobson said education and prevention efforts include reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposures in the workplace.
However, Dobson, a former Republican state legislator, has been very vocal about his opposition to employer-mandated vaccine requirements.
Dobson said in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers that “a COVID-19 vaccine mandate represents a serious government overreach and is the wrong approach, especially given the current workforce shortage."
The state Labor totals exclude workplace deaths handled by the U.S. Labor Department, such as traffic accidents — which typically account for a majority of workplace fatalities — and on farms with 10 or fewer employees.
Law enforcement agencies investigate homicides and suicides that occur at workplaces.
There were 46 men and three women statewide who died from non-COVID-19 injuries.
The service industry has the most fatalities at 24, of which most were related to COVID-19.
The construction industry, which has been the most hazardous sector in the state, had 15 work-related deaths. That's compared with 26 in 2020, 20 in 2019 and 16 in 2018.
Manufacturing had 10 deaths, down five from in 2020.
