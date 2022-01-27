Three workplace deaths reported in Forsyth County in 2021

An underlying cause of death for McDonald's death was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate, along with cardiac arrest and refractory hypoxic respiratory failure.

Refractory hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition where the body cannot adequately absorb oxygen or expel carbon dioxide, according to WebMD. Consequently, there will not be enough oxygen in the blood to be carried elsewhere in the body.

McDonald's widow, Cheryl, is involved in a dispute with the city of Winston-Salem of his death benefits.

Cheryl McDonald said earlier this month her husband died from COVID-19 pneumonia that his family believes was contracted on the job at the Carolina Classic Fair.

The city has hired a private attorney to dispute the sergeant’s survivors’ claim to benefits that are offered to officers lost in the line of duty.

The Journal has reported that the survivors of a law-enforcement officer who died as the result of the job get more than what’s offered by standard employer-provided life insurance.

The benefit — which in the case of a veteran police officer could approach $1 million — is covered by multiple sources.