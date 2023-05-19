TIAA Bank has gained regulatory approval for a headquarters-type facility in Charlotte, according to a posting Friday by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The approval was granted May 9 as part of a new bank charter application for TIAA Trust, NA at an existing TIAA facility at 8500 Andrew Carnegie Blvd.

TIAA lists having two offices in Charlotte and one in Durham on its website. It also lists the TIAA Bank corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo opened on May 1 a branch at 8352 Charlotte Highway in Fort Mill, S.C.

The Fort Mill branch opening runs counter to a years-long trend of closing branches in North Carolina and nationwide. The branch count was at 4,525 as of March 31, down from 4,598 on Dec. 31 and from 4,705 on March 31, 2022.

There have been at least 59 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.