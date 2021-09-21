Tobacco analyst says Reynolds set for fourth traditional cigarette price hike of 2021

Tax-equity bill

A Democratic-sponsored bill in the U.S. House, titled the "Tobacco Tax Equity Act," would not only double the federal tax on traditional cigarettes.

The main design is to raise the federal excise tax on all other tobacco products to equate to the proposed $2.01 per pack on traditional cigarettes.

According to The Tax Foundation, that would result in a 2,034% increase in the excise tax on chewing tobacco, as well as 1,677% increase on snuff and a 1,651% increase on pipe tobacco. The U.S. Treasury has not disclosed what would be the excise tax increase for electronic cigarettes.

"The increase could raise $112 billion over the 10-year budget window," according to The Tax Foundation.

"But, a large portion of the new tax burden would fall on low-income Americans, as consumption of tobacco is more common in this group."

"Moreover, the tax base is increasingly narrow given the decades long decline in tobacco consumption."