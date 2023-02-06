R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA claim the city of Baltimore is trying to circumvent Congress and federal regulators by trying to make the manufacturers pay directly for cleanup costs associated with tobacco product litter.

Baltimore officials filed the lawsuit Nov. 21 in the Circuit Court of Baltimore City.

Also sued are the manufacturers’ parent companies British American Tobacco Plc and Altria Group Inc., along with manufacturer Liggett Group and cigarette distributor, The George J. Falter Co.

Philip Morris' response Friday coincided with the lawsuit being transferred to the federal Northern Division court of Maryland.

Baltimore officials are seeking to recover expenditures and losses resulting from cigarette filter litter in the city, “including cleanup and disposal costs, damage to natural resources, diminution in property values, loss of revenue, and substantial fines for dumping their litter in the city.”

According to the lawsuit, Baltimore spends an estimated $5.3 million mitigating cigarette filter litter.

Philip Morris said the lawsuit "calls into question a longstanding and comprehensive federal regulatory regime governing how cigarettes must be manufactured, packaged and marketed."

Philip Morris cited that in February 2007 that Congress authorized the Food and Drug Administration "to establish national standards for cigarette product standards, labeling requirements, and marketing authorizations, and to approve environmental assessments as part of tobacco product marketing authorizations."

"Well-settled law counsels hearing this in a federal forum where the national interest in the uniform regulation of tobacco products will be furthered by a prompt dismissal."

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement when the lawsuit was filed that it is the first addressing litter involving cigarette butts and other products against tobacco manufacturers.

The lawsuit claims that cigarette butts and filters “pollute the soil and water and create a huge cleanup burden for the city.”

“The same tobacco companies that for decades failed to acknowledge the health risks of their products are now refusing to take responsibility for cigarette butt waste,” Baltimore City Solicitor James Shea said in a statement.

“We believe this lawsuit will hold Big Tobacco accountable for the damage its product causes to the city’s streets and waterways.”

The lawsuit cited a study by the University of California at Berkley in which researchers determined that when discarded on the ground, cigarette butts can leach toxic cigarette additives, such as heavy metals, ammonia, formaldehyde and benzene, into the water and soil.

The chemicals these non-biodegradable filters release can remain in the environment for decades.

The lawsuit said smokers exacerbate the issue by preferring the “draw” of the non-biodegradable filter over biodegradable cigarette filters made from organic materials.

The city wants the manufacturers to be required to include on their packaging a warning label to encourage smokers to properly dispose of toxic cigarette filters.

The lawsuit claims the manufacturers haven’t included the warning “fearing warnings would reduce sales.”

“These choices have had disastrous consequences for flora, fauna, land and waterways,” according to the news release. “A significant portion of Baltimore’s annual spending on litter collection is spent on cigarette filter litter.

“This added expenditure would not be necessary if the defendant tobacco companies had not deceived consumers, failed to educate the public, and off-loaded their cigarette filter cleanup costs to Baltimore.”