Tobacco manufacturers gain additional time to implement graphic warning labels

Tobacco manufacturers have gained at least another 90 days before potentially having to place graphic warning labels on their traditional cigarette packs.

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas on Wednesday gave R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group LLC until Jan. 14, 2022, to comply.

That represents a delay from the Oct. 16, 2021, launch date set May 28 by the Food and Drug Administration. That deadline already was a postponement from the FDA's original June 18, 2021, launch date.

The graphic warnings are designed to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.

The new set of 11 images contains images of diseased lungs, a man experiencing erectile dysfunction, a man with surgical stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask.

But there is no smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, no cadaver and no photo of a man who appears deathly ill, as the FDA proposed using in previous warning submissions.

The FDA said the new images “depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking,” such as risk of blindness, lower blood flow to extremities and Type 2 diabetes.