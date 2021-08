Tobacco manufacturers gain more time on graphic warning labels mandate; enforcement now set to begin in October 2022

But there is no smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, no cadaver and no photo of a man who appears deathly ill, as the FDA proposed using in previous warning submissions.

The FDA said the new images “depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking,” such as risk of blindness, lower blood flow to extremities and Type 2 diabetes.

The FDA has said with previous court decisions that it “does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation.”

The manufacturers have argued the FDA deadline was too onerous given the financial and logistical impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March 2020.

“These expenditures of resources for the purpose of meeting the rule’s requirements constitute irreparable harm because plaintiffs cannot recover money damages should the rule and/or the graphic-warning requirement in the Tobacco Control Act be invalidated,” the companies said in a legal filing.

