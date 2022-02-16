Tobacco manufacturers gain three more months before graphic-warning labels required on cigarette packs

However, the FDA “strongly encourages entities to submit cigarette plans as soon as possible, but no later than June 10.”

The graphic warnings are designed to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.

The new set of 11 images contains images of diseased lungs, a man experiencing erectile dysfunction, a man with surgical stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask.

But there is no smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, no cadaver and no photo of a man who appears deathly ill, as the FDA proposed using in previous warning submissions.

The FDA said the new images “depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking,” such as risk of blindness, lower blood flow to extremities and Type 2 diabetes.

The FDA has said with previous court decisions that it “does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation.”

The manufacturers have argued the FDA deadline was too onerous given the financial and logistical impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March 2020.