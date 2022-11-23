Tobacco manufacturers have until November 2023 to on graphic warning labels

Tobacco manufacturers have received another month — until Nov. 6, 2023 — before potentially having to place graphic warning labels on cigarette packs.

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas approved Nov. 7 the latest launch-date delay for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group LLC.

A coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health groups sued the Food and Drug Administration in October 2016, saying it “unlawfully withheld” or “unreasonably delayed” issuing its final rule.

It is at least the 10th judge-ordered delay for the FDA-required graphic warning labels when counting previously set launch dates of June 18, 2021, Oct. 16, 2021, Jan. 14, 2022, April 14, 2022, July 13, 2022, October 2022, Jan. 9, 2023, April 9, 2023, July 8, 2023 and most recently Oct. 6, 2023.

“Pursuant to the court order, any obligation to comply with a deadline tied to the effective date is similarly postponed,” according to the FDA. “FDA strongly encourages entities to submit cigarette plans as soon as possible, and no later than Jan. 9.

The graphic warnings are designed to cover the top half of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.